10-year-old child abused, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :A 10-year-old deaf and dumb child was abused in Shaheedabad area, Police said here Saturday.

According to details given by the Police, one alleged accused Shahzad, abused a deaf and dumb child named Bilal on his way back from school.

Taking quick action, the Police succeeded in arresting the alleged accused, Police said.

A case has been registered against the accused in Tehkal Police Station.