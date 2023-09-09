Open Menu

10-year-old Child Abused, One Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

10-year-old child abused, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :A 10-year-old deaf and dumb child was abused in Shaheedabad area, Police said here Saturday.

According to details given by the Police, one alleged accused Shahzad, abused a deaf and dumb child named Bilal on his way back from school.

Taking quick action, the Police succeeded in arresting the alleged accused, Police said.

A case has been registered against the accused in Tehkal Police Station.

