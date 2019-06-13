UrduPoint.com
10 Year-old Child Killed At Sea View Seashore Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:07 PM

10 year-old child killed at sea view seashore Karachi

A 10-year-old child was killed after a vehicle hit with him at sea view seashore Clifton in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) A 10-year-old child was killed after a vehicle hit with him at sea view seashore Clifton in Karachi.The victim identified as Farhan, 10, resident of godhara camp, Gujrati Muhallah in new Karachi had come at sea view seashore for enjoyment along with his family when a vehicle moving on seacoast hit with him.

As a result he died on the spot while vehicle driver fled from the scene.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case against the vehicle driver and started an investigation.

