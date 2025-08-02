Open Menu

10-year-old Girl Dies After Falling From Rickshaw

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 07:56 PM

10-year-old girl dies after falling from rickshaw

Rescue 1122 on Saturday confirmed that 10-year-old girl died after falling from a rickshaw due to a jump

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 on Saturday confirmed that 10-year-old girl died after falling from a rickshaw due to a jump.

10-year-old daughter of Makan Duktar Ajmal, a resident of Pansara, who was riding a rickshaw near Solang stop in Bhawana tehsil of Chiniot district, died on the spot after falling. On receiving information, Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and wrapped the body and handed over to the heirs.

