10-year-old girl dies after falling from rickshaw

10-year-old daughter of Makan Duktar Ajmal, a resident of Pansara, who was riding a rickshaw near Solang stop in Bhawana tehsil of Chiniot district, died on the spot after falling. On receiving information, Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and wrapped the body and handed over to the heirs.