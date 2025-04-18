10-year-old Girl Found Dead
April 18, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A 10-year-old girl was killed by unknown outlaws here in Chak no.161 NB under the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur Police station.
According to FIR report here on Friday, Muhammad Aslam s/o Muhammad Ameer (44), resident of 161 NB,stated that he along with his family members had gone to District Jhang for domestic matters,leaving his daughter, Rukhsana bibi,alone at home.
Upon their return, they found that unknown assailants had allegedly strangled the young girl and subsequently hanged her body from the ceiling of the house.
Police concerned including Station House Officer (SHO) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Silanwali circle reached the spot and started legal formalities.
The body was taken into custody and shifted for autopsy, while forensic teams collected evidence from the crime scene.
Police registered case against unknown suspects, and launched investigation.
