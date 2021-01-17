UrduPoint.com
10-year Old Housemaid Subjected To Brutal Torture

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :A 10-year-old girl, who worked as a maid was subjected to brutal torture in the jurisdiction of Bani area.

According to police spokesman, a case has been registered against the couple involved in torturing a 10-year-old housemaid on the request of Child Protection Welfare Bureau here on Sunday.

During course of action, Bani Police Station arrested the couple identified as Aurangzeb and Nazia for torturing housemaid in the area Saidpur Scheme No. 02.

The medical process of torture on the victim was being completed, SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal said, adding that the accused would be challaned with solid evidence after investigation on merit.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that violence against children was intolerable, all legal requirements would be met to bring the accused to justice.

