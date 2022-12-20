UrduPoint.com

10-year Old School Girl Reunited With Parents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

10-year old school girl reunited with parents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday reunited a missing 10-year-old school girl with her parents.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamyal police found a 10-year-old girl missing from school and handed her over to her parents.

The girl was missing after school time, Dhamyal police team used all its resources to find the girl who went to her friend's house.

The family thanked the police for tracing the girl.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar congratulated the police team said that the hardworking and honest police officials are the pride of the police department who always strive to protect the life and property of the citizens.

