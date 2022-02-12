UrduPoint.com

10-year Old Student Raped In Private School’s Washroom In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2022 | 03:26 PM

10-year old student raped in private school’s washroom in Lahore

A local TV reports that the victim was recovered in semi-unconscious condition from the washroom of the private school in Shahdara area while police have taken school owner, three students and a security guard into custody.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) A 10-year old girl was raped in washroom of a private school in Shahdara area of the provincial capital, a local tv reported while quoting the police sources.

The report said that initial medical report confirmed that the girl student was sexually abused. The police said that they took a security guard, three students and owner of the school under their custody for interrogation.

Police said that the CCTV cameras installed at the school were dysfunctional at the time when the said crime took place.

The victim girl was the student of class-III who was recovered from the washroom in a critical condition. According to the report, the victim was in a semi-unconscious condition when she was recovered. She was taken to a local hospital for medical care.

It also said that the girl as per the initial investigation report went to the washroom after school timing and a suspect locked the door from inside and sexually abused her.

The police said that it might be a male student of the school.

