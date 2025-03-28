Open Menu

10-years Imprisonment Awarded Over Spreading Obscene Images On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Anti-Rape Faisalabad Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded 10-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.1 million to an accused over sharing objectionable images of a woman on social media.

According to the prosecution, the accused Muhammad Usman resident of Tariqabad took inappropriate photos of a woman Rimsha Naureen and shared them via WhatsApp on social media in addition to blackmailing the lady.

Therefore, FIA arrested the accused and registered a case against him under sections 20, 21 and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) on August 10, 2023.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge sentenced the accused to six years in prison under sections 20 and 24 and four-year imprisonment under section 21. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.1 million otherwise he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year if he failed to pay fine.

