10 Years Old Boy Dies In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 04:12 PM

10 years old boy dies in road mishap

Shah dad Pur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th October, 2019) A 10 years old boy killed in road mishap in Shah Dad Pur here on Sunday.According to media reports, a 10 years old Ishfaq hit by a speedy trolley and as a result he got critically injured.

He was shifted to hospital for medical aid where he succumbed to injuries. . Driver fled scene.Dead body was handed over to the family members after legal proceedings.

