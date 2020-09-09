UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Years Old Boy Reunited With Family

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

10 years old boy reunited with family

Islamabad Shahzad Town police on Wednesday reunited ten years old boy with his family who went missing from the area, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shahzad Town police on Wednesday reunited ten years old boy with his family who went missing from the area, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Rescue 15 received a phone call that ten years old Qasim Naveed had been missing from Rawal Town area following which SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Buter constituted a special team to trace him.

This team headed by ASP Usman Tipu including Station House Officer of Shahzad Town police station Inspector Hakim Khan Naizi , ASI Muhammad Noman and others started efforts to trace the boy and finally succeeded.

Police reunited the boy with his family and his parents thanked Islamabad police team for its extraordinary efforts to trace him.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this performance of police team.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Family From

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, DIAC, DKP establish collaboration on envir ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

SAPM for establishing overseas Pakistanis commissi ..

1 minute ago

VW's former CEO to stand trial over 'dieselgate'

1 minute ago

Eduardo Camavinga, France's youngest international ..

1 minute ago

Fake tea processing unit sealed, four arrested

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.