10 years old boy reunited with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shahzad Town police on Wednesday reunited ten years old boy with his family who went missing from the area, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Rescue 15 received a phone call that ten years old Qasim Naveed had been missing from Rawal Town area following which SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Buter constituted a special team to trace him.

This team headed by ASP Usman Tipu including Station House Officer of Shahzad Town police station Inspector Hakim Khan Naizi , ASI Muhammad Noman and others started efforts to trace the boy and finally succeeded.

Police reunited the boy with his family and his parents thanked Islamabad police team for its extraordinary efforts to trace him.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this performance of police team.