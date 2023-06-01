UrduPoint.com

100 %, Above Ratio Of Cases Disposed Of Against Freshly Instituted Cases: PHC

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 100 percent and the above ratio of cases were disposed of against the freshly instituted cases, said a statement of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday.

As per the vision of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Musarrat Hilali regarding the dispensation of justice, a series of administrative actions were taken after the assumption of the office.

She devised an effective case management system and established special benches which contributed towards expeditious disposal of the cases is being appreciated at large.

The below statistics for the performance report of Peshawar High Court for the month of April 2023 is showing the outcome.

A total of 1950 cases were instituted during the month out of which 1945 were decided and 42,132 were pending.

Similarly, the Chief Justice chaired a number of meetings with the judges of the family courts and the district judiciary for gearing up their efforts tirelessly to come up with the expectations of the general public.

The Chief Justice and Judges of Peshawar High Court are fully committed to the expeditious disposal of the cases and the dispensation of justice in the best public interest.

The Chief Justice has shown her satisfaction with the performance of the District Judiciary as the available data shows that the disposal against institutions was found over and above the 100% ratio.

As many as 34,186 cases were instituted, 35028 disposed of during the month, and 266,288 were pending.

