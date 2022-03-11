UrduPoint.com

100 Accused Held, 2,000 Kites Seized

March 11, 2022

100 accused held, 2,000 kites seized

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 100 kite-sellers and recovered more than 2,000 kites, hundreds of string rolls and other items

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 100 kite-sellers and recovered more than 2,000 kites, hundreds of string rolls and other items.

According to a police spokesman, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 100 kite sellers and recovered 2,000 kites with string rolls from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

On this occasion, DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed said the crackdown against kite sellers would continueand special teams had been formed to end kite flying.

