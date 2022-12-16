100 acre land allotted for Hyderabad University

Sindh Land Utilization department has allotted 100 acre land free of cost for the establishment of Federal Institute for Technology and Management Sciences, Hyderabad University.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Land Utilization department has allotted 100 acre land free of cost for the establishment of Federal Institute for Technology and Management Sciences, Hyderabad University.

Member Land Utilization Danish Saeed presented allotment letter to Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here Friday.

On this occasion, the Governor said that with the allotment of land the construction work of the University would start soon and it would meet the long standing demand of the people of Hyderabad for a degree awarding institute.

It is pertinent to mention here that the land for the University has been allotted in Deh Ganjo Takur, Taluka Latifabad District Hyderabad.