100 Acres Of Land Recovered From Landgrabbers In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:41 PM

100 acres of land recovered from landgrabbers in Bahawalpur

Anti Corruption Establishment Bahawalpur recovered 100 acres of land from illegal possession of land grabbers in the Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment Bahawalpur recovered 100 acres of land from illegal possession of land grabbers in the Cholistan.

According to the official sources, the land is of worth Rs 150 million and the operation was conducted on the directions of Director-General Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab Gohar Nafees.

Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Abid Warraich and his team conducted the operation successfully and handed over the recovered land to Cholistan Development Authority.

