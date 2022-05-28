UrduPoint.com

100% Anti-polio Target Achieved In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 11:20 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal on Saturday reviewed the performance of ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district here in meeting at camp office.

The meeting was briefed that 100% target was achieved during the four days of the campaign as 706,287 children under the age of five were administered polio drops,adding that 37,257 guest children were also covered during the campaign.

The DC expressed satisfaction over the performance of polio teams and directed to administer every children polio vaccine during the last one follow-up day.

On the occasion,CEO health Dr Muhammad Laiq, District health officer Dr Abdul Qadeer, Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman and other concerned officials were present.

