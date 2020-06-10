100% attendance of anti-dengue teams be ensured: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday directed officials of the health department that 100 per cent attendance of anti-dengue staff must be ensured

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday directed officials of the health department that 100 per cent attendance of anti-dengue staff must be ensured.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue activities here at his office , he said that as the lockdown had been eased across the country to meet the public need and efforts to control dengue should be vigorously continued in all areas to intercept the virus besides dealing with COVID-19 outbreak.

The DC directed that monitoring of field teams must be confirmed by the third party.

He said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was need to combat it on emergency basis.

Anwar asked health professionals to expedite indoor and outdoor surveillance from where dengue patients were reported last year.

He directed the officials to remain vigilant and conduct visits on regular basis and adopt appropriate remedial measures for dengue and coronavirus prevention in the areas which had been still left by field staff due to any reason.

He also directed to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, adding anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.