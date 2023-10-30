Open Menu

100 Bags Of Fertilizer, Cash Stolen

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Unidentified thieves had stolen about 100 bags of DPA fertilizer worth around Rs.1350,000 after breaking the locks at midnight yesterday.

The cash worth Rs. 700,000 was also stolen from the shop, said police.

Thieves took away the entire system of CCTV after bringing it to a halt in the shop.

Such a big kind of theft incident occurred in a suburban area in the limits of Daera Din Panah Police Station, near the shrine of Suhagan Mai.

Police registered a case on the report of the shop owner Malik Abid Hanjra before starting an investigation.

