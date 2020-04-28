UrduPoint.com
100 Bed Field Hospital Set Up For Coronavirus Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

A 100-bed field hospital has been established for coronavirus patients adjacent to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A 100-bed field hospital has been established for coronavirus patients adjacent to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the hospital is equipped with all the latest medical facilities and equipment. The patients will be brought to the hospital after screening for COVID 19 and will be placed in three different wards.

Green ward is for mild cases including flu, cough and body ache.

Patients with flu, fever, sore throat and dry cough are placed in Yellow ward earmarked for moderate cases. Patients showing symptoms of flu, fever, pain in the throat, dry cough and problem is respiration will be admitted to Red ward dedicated to severe case-patients. Separate wards have been established for males and females at the hospital. Deputy Commissioner visited the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

