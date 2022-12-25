100-bed maternity centre set up at Red Crescent complex

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi had set up a state-of-the-art Maternity centre at Red Crescent Complex to provide the best health care to mothers and children.

Chief Executive Officer, DHA Dr Ansar Ishaq told APP that the centre was comprised of 100 beds while free-of-cost labour room and operation theatre facilities were available to the people.

He said that the centre would provide free-of-cost Ultrasound, laboratory and Gyne facilities to the ailing segments of society.

Dr Ansar further informed that initially, seven Gynecologists would deal with the expecting mothers and pregnant women from 8 am to 8 pm.

He said the health department was determined to provide the best health facilities to improve the minimum service delivery standards system.

