UrduPoint.com

100-bed Mother & Child Unit To Be Constructed At DHQ Hospital Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

100-bed mother & child unit to be constructed at DHQ hospital Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi said the 100-bed mother and child unit would be constructed by donation of local industrial group at DHQ hospital here.

While speaking at meeting of the project on Friday, he said that the ward's construction was started almost, adding that it would offer special facilities for maternal and children health.

A Thalassemia Center is also being set up while the Dialysis Center and ICU ward upgraded, he maintained.

He said whosoever institution or people come up to help out masses are exemplary since it leads to build society on modern ground and achieve desired objectives.

Chairman of the donor group- Jadeed Group of Industries - Javed Arain said on the occasion that they were cherished to protecting suffering patients surviving in their district.

He said that services of best medical professionals were being sought in the new unit. He hailed that modern hospital was being set up in collaboration with the district administration.

District Police Officer Syed Nadeem Abbas, CO Health Dr Khalid Naseem, DHO Dr Fazlur Rehman Bilal, Former Director Health Dr Muhammad Rafi, Former CO Health Dr Tariq Gilani, Project Director Dr Khalid Rafique, Former DH Dr. Shafiqul Rehman Kamboh, DDO Planning Shahid Chaudhry and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Salman Khan Best

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza stuns fans with simple yet gorgeous fa ..

Sania Mirza stuns fans with simple yet gorgeous fashion sense

35 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI go ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI govt’s initiatives of public i ..

1 hour ago
 PM summons NSC session today

PM summons NSC session today

1 hour ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic

2 hours ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

2 hours ago
 New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.