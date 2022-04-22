100-bed mother & child unit to be constructed at DHQ hospital Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi said the 100-bed mother and child unit would be constructed by donation of local industrial group at DHQ hospital here.

While speaking at meeting of the project on Friday, he said that the ward's construction was started almost, adding that it would offer special facilities for maternal and children health.

A Thalassemia Center is also being set up while the Dialysis Center and ICU ward upgraded, he maintained.

He said whosoever institution or people come up to help out masses are exemplary since it leads to build society on modern ground and achieve desired objectives.

Chairman of the donor group- Jadeed Group of Industries - Javed Arain said on the occasion that they were cherished to protecting suffering patients surviving in their district.

He said that services of best medical professionals were being sought in the new unit. He hailed that modern hospital was being set up in collaboration with the district administration.

District Police Officer Syed Nadeem Abbas, CO Health Dr Khalid Naseem, DHO Dr Fazlur Rehman Bilal, Former Director Health Dr Muhammad Rafi, Former CO Health Dr Tariq Gilani, Project Director Dr Khalid Rafique, Former DH Dr. Shafiqul Rehman Kamboh, DDO Planning Shahid Chaudhry and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.