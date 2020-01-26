UrduPoint.com
100-bed New Hospital To Be Set Up At Cost Rs 546 Mln

Sun 26th January 2020

100-bed new hospital to be set up at cost Rs 546 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :District Planning Officer Health Authority Dr Ehsan Ali said a 100-bed new hospital would be set up at Johria near Chakri.

Talking to APP, he said that the Authority has acquired the land of 60-kanal for setting up the hospital owned by the Punjab government.

He said that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 546 million.

Dr Ehsan informed that Project Concept (PC-1)of the hospital has been sent to the Planning and Development Department Punjab for approval.

The Planning officer said that work on the project would be started as soon as it got approval from the Punjab government.

Earlier Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had sought feasibility report for the establishment of a new hospital in Johria, he added.

