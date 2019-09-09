100 beds hospital to be built for dengue patients in Rawalpindi: Minister

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 100-bed hospital equipped with latest gadgets would be built for the dengue patients in Rawalpindi.

She said this while paying a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and inquired the health of dengue patients admitted in the hospital.

She interacted with the patients and inquired about treatment facilities being provided to them.

The minister directed the administration to provide maximum possible facilities to dengue patients coming to hospitals as Punjab government was committed to bring a visible change in health delivery system.

Dr. Yasmeen stressed upon the need for coordinated and timely efforts to check hot spots and effective indoor and outdoor surveillance so that anti dengue measures could be made fruitful.

She made it clear that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in performing their duties.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer, Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Muhammad Rafique and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Rafique while giving briefing to the minister said that total 112 dengue patients are being treated in the hospital.