UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100 Beds Hospital To Be Built For Dengue Patients In Rawalpindi: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

100 beds hospital to be built for dengue patients in Rawalpindi: Minister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 100-bed hospital equipped with latest gadgets would be built for the dengue patients in Rawalpindi.

She said this while paying a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and inquired the health of dengue patients admitted in the hospital.

She interacted with the patients and inquired about treatment facilities being provided to them.

The minister directed the administration to provide maximum possible facilities to dengue patients coming to hospitals as Punjab government was committed to bring a visible change in health delivery system.

Dr. Yasmeen stressed upon the need for coordinated and timely efforts to check hot spots and effective indoor and outdoor surveillance so that anti dengue measures could be made fruitful.

She made it clear that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in performing their duties.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer, Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Muhammad Rafique and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Rafique while giving briefing to the minister said that total 112 dengue patients are being treated in the hospital.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

1 hour ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

1 hour ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

2 hours ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.