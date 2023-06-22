100 booked over power pilferage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company has nabbed more than 100 accused on charge of power pilferage across its region during last one week.

A spokesman for FESCO said here on Thursday that the task force of the company conducted surprise checking and unearthed power theft at more than 100 sites where the power pilferers were stealing electricity through different modes.

The FESCO teams removed their electricity supply meters and submitted complaints before the police of concerned police station. Therefore, the police registered separate cases and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.