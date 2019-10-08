100 booked over water theft in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Irrigation authorities caught 100 farmers on the charge of water theft from various areas of the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) -:The Irrigation authorities caught 100 farmers on the charge of water theft from various areas of the city.

Police source said Tuesday that the Irrigation authorities conducted raids in the areas of Joharabad,Mitha Tawan and Katha Sugral police stations and arrested 100 farmers over stealing water from Hamoka mines canal,Rajbah dhori canal etc.

The accused included-- Muhammad Pervaiz, Khalas Khan, Muhammad latif, Muhammad Nazar of Nali South and Raheel, Tahir Iqbal,Muhammad Ahsaan, Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Ramzan, Mazhar Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Nawaz,Muhammad Hayat, Waris,Murid Kazim,Khuda Buksh,Azhar and Shoukat Hayat and others.

Separate cases were registered.