MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested an accused during a crackdown here on Monday and recovered 100 bottles of indigenous liquor from his possession.

The police source said the accused has been identified as Nadeem Kalachi.

DPO Ahmad Nawaz said in a statement that drug pushers were enemies of society and they would be dealt with strictly.