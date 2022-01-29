100 bottles of liquor recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested bottle runner and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed the police spokesman here on Saturday.

Police also confiscated the vehicle used in crime.

During the course of action, the Wah Cantt police held Shaukat Ali and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his custody. Police have registered case against him and started an investigation.

SP Potohar has appreciated the performance of Wah Cantt police team and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in this illegal businesses.