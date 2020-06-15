100 bottles of liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two persons and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

Civil Line Police stopped a suspected vehicle and recovered 100 bottles of liquor, besides arrested two persons Mustafa and Ifthikar.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of Civil Line police team adding that action must be taken against such elements who were involved in illegal businesses.