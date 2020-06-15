UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

100 bottles of liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two persons and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

Civil Line Police stopped a suspected vehicle and recovered 100 bottles of liquor, besides arrested two persons Mustafa and Ifthikar.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of Civil Line police team adding that action must be taken against such elements who were involved in illegal businesses.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle From

Recent Stories

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

4 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

30 minutes ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

38 minutes ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

45 minutes ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

49 minutes ago

PM emphasizes public’ role to curb coronavirus b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.