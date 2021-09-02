100 bottles of liquor recovered during a raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah police station here on Thursday.

The police spokesman informed that Saddar Wah police on a tip-off raided a house and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from Malik Tanveer.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

SP Potohar Division appreciated the police team adding that other facilitators of liquor suppliers must be arrested.

He directed the officials to take strict action against such elements involved in these illegal businesses.