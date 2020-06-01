UrduPoint.com
100 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered During Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:22 PM

100 bottles of liquor recovered during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A local police have arrested a bottler runner in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed the police spokesman here on Monday.

During course of action, the Waris Khan police raided at a house and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from Safdar Masih. Police have registered case against him and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of Waris Khan police team and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in this illegal businesses.

More Stories From Pakistan

