100 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered In Rawalpindi
Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:29 PM
Police have confiscated 100 bottles of liquor by arresting a notorious drug pusher here on Monday, According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah Police arrested a notorious drug pusher identified as Muhammad Ali and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession
The operation was conducted on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.
Police have registered a case.