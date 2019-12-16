UrduPoint.com
100 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:29 PM

100 bottles of liquor recovered in Rawalpindi

100 bottles of liquor recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have confiscated 100 bottles of liquor by arresting a notorious drug pusher here on Monday, According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah Police arrested a notorious drug pusher identified as Muhammad Ali and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have confiscated 100 bottles of liquor by arresting a notorious drug pusher here on Monday, According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah Police arrested a notorious drug pusher identified as Muhammad Ali and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession.

The operation was conducted on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

Police have registered a case.

