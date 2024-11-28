Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 06:57 PM

100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) During the anti-smog drive, Rs. 17 million fine was imposed on vehicles and brick-kilns for polluting air, 100 brick-kilns were demolished, 70 commercial plazas, shops and restaurants were sealed and many vehicles were penalised during the last one month.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, presiding over a meeting with Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials, reviewed progress made during last one month on anti-smog operations and reiterated commitment to further accelerate campaign against factors degrading environment and contributing to smog in Multan district.

Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar informed that over 100 brick kilns had been demolished so far on their failure to comply with zig-zag technology and a sum of Rs 2 million was imposed as fine on owners of violating brick baking facilities.

Fine worth Rs 15 million was imposed on vehicles emitting black smoke, while over 70 commercial plazas, shops and restaurants were sealed during last one month.

The DC said that 70 public transport buses were sent off-road due to emission of dense black smoke. He ordered completion of road repair and other construction work at the earliest. He asked RTA officials to install reflectors on vehicles and roads and check overloading to reduce risk of accidents.

The DC ordered a crackdown on vehicles running on LPG, and added that the process of checking the fitness of educational institutions’ vehicles would continue.

