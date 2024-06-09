100 Camels To Be Sacrificed On Eidul-Adha At Governor House
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that 100 camels would be sacrificed on Eidul-Azha at the Governor House.
He stated this while talking to Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, who called on him at the Governor House.
They discussed the role of Ulema in national unity, formation of welfare state and other issues. It was agreed that an Interfaith Harmony Conference would be held in August at the Governor's House.
Later, Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee along with Sindh Governor visited IT marquee of the Governor House.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education minister visits school for transgenders3 minutes ago
-
CCPO Lahore orders action against mobile snatchers, motorcycle thieves3 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1291 injured in 1219 road accidents in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara takes action on reports of tourists being fined23 minutes ago
-
Humid weather expected in Karachi during Eid days24 minutes ago
-
Punjab education minister visits Juvenile Jail24 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of Education Department24 minutes ago
-
APHC pays tributes to martyrs of Chhota Bazaar massacre33 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 268,000 cusecs water33 minutes ago
-
NHMP extend physical test dates for 2100 JPO positions33 minutes ago
-
ACS visits jail to check facilities for prisoners34 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris highlight Kashmir issue during EU Parliament election campaign34 minutes ago