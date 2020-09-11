UrduPoint.com
100 Canal Land Pledged For Laying Astroturf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:51 PM

100 canal land pledged for laying Astroturf

Divisional administration has given go ahead to sports department for laying Astroturf at Matti Tall road soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional administration has given go ahead to sports department for laying Astroturf at Matti Tall road soon.

According to sports department official sources, Astroturf project in Multan which was proposed years ago has not yet been materialized however, administration pledged 100 canal piece of land at Matti Tall road. A proposal to lay Astroturf at the hockey ground of district sports ground was sent to Punjab government around ten years ago and the same was approved. However, later space constraints at the proposed hockey ground turned out to be the hurdle and the officials decided to lay Astroturf on football ground and approval was granted to begin work after survey. But work could not begin due to certain reasons and later, district sports department, sought help from then deputy commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik, to get some space transferred in the name of sports department for construction of sports complex.

Rs 100 million out of total cost of Rs around 155 million for the project had been transferred to Project Management Unit (PMU).

When contacted, divisional sports officer, Rana Nadeem Anjum, said that work on the project would begin soon after permission from high ups sought on some important matters. He said that the tenders of the project had been opened and work also allotted to the firm. The revenue department is finalizing the land related issues while designing process will be started after land matters clearance.

