UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100 CDA Officials Promoted To Next Cadre

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

100 CDA officials promoted to next cadre

Capital Development Authority (CDA) promoted around 100 officers and officials into next scales that had been halted for the years due to some unknown reasons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) promoted around 100 officers and officials into next scales that had been halted for the years due to some unknown reasons.

The incumbent management of civic agency after streamlining the affairs of Human Resource Directorate resumed the promotion process and now employees were being promoted on regular basis, CDA spokesman on Friday said.

He said the delay in promotion was not only affecting working of the authority but was also a main cause of concern among the employees. However, seniority issues of different cadres were also being resolved amicably and employees were being promoted across all cadres.

Similarly, process for promotion of 37 more officers was also at advance stages which will likely to be completed within next two weeks, the spokesman added.

CDA Management, few months back taking notice of the situation, issued instructions to expedite the progress and resolve issues impeding the promotion process.

In this context, Human Resource Development Wing was directed to formulate a policy for holding of regular Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of CDA officers and officials.

In the light of directions, pre-requisites, including seniority issues, for promotion cases were being finalized and DPC were being conducted on regular basis to scrutinize promotion cases as per rules and procedures.

The authority was adhering the principles of merit and transparency in all administrative affairs. Longstanding promotion cases of officers were being disposed of in dignified manner in accordance with rules and procedures by holding departmental promotion committees.

Related Topics

Progress Capital Development Authority All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

51 minutes ago

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

2 hours ago

KP Assembly pays tribute to police force for maint ..

5 minutes ago

UK Doubles Financial Aid to Belarusian Independent ..

5 minutes ago

Capital police arrests 16 outlaws including 7 noto ..

5 minutes ago

Govt stands with families affected due to calamiti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.