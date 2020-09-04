100 CDA officials promoted to next cadre

Capital Development Authority (CDA) promoted around 100 officers and officials into next scales that had been halted for the years due to some unknown reasons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) promoted around 100 officers and officials into next scales that had been halted for the years due to some unknown reasons.

The incumbent management of civic agency after streamlining the affairs of Human Resource Directorate resumed the promotion process and now employees were being promoted on regular basis, CDA spokesman on Friday said.

He said the delay in promotion was not only affecting working of the authority but was also a main cause of concern among the employees. However, seniority issues of different cadres were also being resolved amicably and employees were being promoted across all cadres.

Similarly, process for promotion of 37 more officers was also at advance stages which will likely to be completed within next two weeks, the spokesman added.

CDA Management, few months back taking notice of the situation, issued instructions to expedite the progress and resolve issues impeding the promotion process.

In this context, Human Resource Development Wing was directed to formulate a policy for holding of regular Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of CDA officers and officials.

In the light of directions, pre-requisites, including seniority issues, for promotion cases were being finalized and DPC were being conducted on regular basis to scrutinize promotion cases as per rules and procedures.

The authority was adhering the principles of merit and transparency in all administrative affairs. Longstanding promotion cases of officers were being disposed of in dignified manner in accordance with rules and procedures by holding departmental promotion committees.