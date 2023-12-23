100 Christian families get financial assistance on Christmas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The district administration distributed cheques of Rs 1,000,000 financial assistance among 100 Christian families regarding Christmas.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer distributed the cheques as provincial government has released special grant for the Christian families of the city of Saints.

The DC also cut the cake along with the Christian community.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Punjab government was taking special measures to protect the rights of the minority community. The minorities have full protection and freedom in the country, he said and added, special Sasta bazaars have been established for the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

All churches and worship places will be decorated regarding Christmas, DC added.

The Christian community paid tribute to the district administration for enhancing the happiness of Christmas.