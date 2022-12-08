100 dacoits arrested during last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Police arrested 100 dacoits of 33 gangs involved in dacoity cum murder and highway robberies during the last month.

A spokesperson for CPO Office Muhammad Ismael said on Thursday that teams recovered cash, ornaments and vehicles, including 146 motorcycles, 16 rickshaws, 39 cell phones, twocars and a tractor.

Police also recovered weapons, including 28 pistols, a gun and several rounds.