ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):A national 100-day action program to support girls' education and women's economic empowerment on Wednesday launched here at Quaid-i-Azam University, supported by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Human Rights, and the World Bank Group.

The 'Girls Learn, Women Earn' (GLWE) initiative was launched with an evidence for policy-making conference, said a press release issued here.

Sessions focused on challenges and opportunities in eliminating poverty and increasing women's economic empowerment.

The initiative highlights statistics that show that 55% of Pakistan's 22.

5 million out-of-school children are girls and only 26% of women are active in the country's labor force.

The 100-day campaign calls for awareness, advocacy and action on a national scale to address this.

"Girls and women are central to Pakistan's long-term aspirations to become a prosperous country when it turns 100," said Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

"The World Bank is committed to supporting all stakeholders to prioritize actions for girls to excel in education and women to thrive in the workplace."