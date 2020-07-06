100-days determination: DC distributes masks, gloves, sanitizers

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Noor Wali Khan Wazir accompanied by District Police Officer Nowshera Najamul Hassan Monday visited various bazaars and markets of Nowshera district on the completion of 100 days of Coronavirus.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera urged the people to wear masks and said that the Corona epidemic has now spread all over the world including Pakistan and precautionary measures have to be very important to take to deal with this epidemic. It is imperative that the public should fully implement the SOPs issued by the government, as the only solution to deal with corona is precautionary measures. They also distributed masks, gloves and sanitizers among the people and urged them to follow SOPs for the safety of your own families and for the others.