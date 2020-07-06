UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100-days Determination: DC Distributes Masks, Gloves, Sanitizers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

100-days determination: DC distributes masks, gloves, sanitizers

Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Noor Wali Khan Wazir accompanied by District Police Officer Nowshera Najamul Hassan Monday visited various bazaars and markets of Nowshera district on the completion of 100 days of Coronavirus

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Noor Wali Khan Wazir accompanied by District Police Officer Nowshera Najamul Hassan Monday visited various bazaars and markets of Nowshera district on the completion of 100 days of Coronavirus.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera urged the people to wear masks and said that the Corona epidemic has now spread all over the world including Pakistan and precautionary measures have to be very important to take to deal with this epidemic. It is imperative that the public should fully implement the SOPs issued by the government, as the only solution to deal with corona is precautionary measures. They also distributed masks, gloves and sanitizers among the people and urged them to follow SOPs for the safety of your own families and for the others.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Nowshera Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

5 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

50 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Trump Job Approval Stabilizes at 38% Following Pro ..

4 minutes ago

Jhagra prays for early recovery of Foreign Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.