100 days of fight against against coronavirus commemorated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :On the completion of 100 days of the determination to curb the spread of Coronavirus, a function was held at District Council Hall Bahawalpur to commemorate the frontline warriors including doctors, paramedics, rescue workers and police.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over the event while Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf, Focal Person for Coronavirus Dr Rao Muhammad Zakir, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain and others were also present at the occasion.

While addressing the function, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial paid homage to the services of frontline workers in the prevention of coronavirus who without caring for their lives, were involved in the treatment and care of coronavirus patients.

He said that everyone has to play their role in controlling the coronavirus. He vowed that the services of Corona Relief Tigers Force would also be sought for the implementation of Corona Virus SOPs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur said that the performance of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, rescue department 1122, police department, social welfare department, sanitary staff and other agencies serving in preventing the spread of coronavirus was commendable.