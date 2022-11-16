UrduPoint.com

100 Dengue Cases Reported So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A total of 100 dengue virus cases were reported in the district since January 2022 to date, said Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Khaliq Dad Nisawana on Wednesday.

While talking to APP, he said that special wards were set up for dengue patients in government hospitals and medical staff was fully attentive to patients' needs.

He highlighted that 650 dengue surveillance teams, including 500 indoor and 150 outdoor, were working in the district.

He said that 90 patients recovered so far, while ten were under treatment at the DHQ Teaching Hospital.

He urged the public to follow precautionary measures to prevent dengue fever.

