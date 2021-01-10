UrduPoint.com
100% Electricity Restored In FESCO Region

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

100% electricity restored in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has restored 100 percent electricity supply from all feeders of all grid stations in its region.

Due to suspension of electricity from mid Saturday night, the electricity consumers faced difficulties, whereas, WASA services were also suffered on Sunday. However, WASA arranged generators and ensured water supply to the citizens, WASA spokesman said.

On other hand, FESCO spokesman Saeed Raza said on Sunday that a major breakdown occurred in the electricity distribution system which affected 1153 feeders at 107 grid stations in 8 districts across FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar.

Chief Engineer FESCO Arshad Muneer immediately activated his teams comprising of engineers and field staff who worked dedicatedly and succeeded in restoring electricity supply from 414 feeders at noon while electricity supply was restored from 90 grid stations till evening on Sunday.

The FESCO teams worked very hard throughout the day and gradually restored power supply from all feeders at all grid stations across the FESCO region till night of Sunday.

After restoration of power supply, the demand of electricity increased all of sudden. Therefore, FESCO applied load management through regional control system, spokesman added.

