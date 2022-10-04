UrduPoint.com

100 Flood Victim Families Returning To Their Homes From Karachi Camps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Deputy IGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed the arrangements of sending the flood victims back to their homes from the residential camps of Karachi had commenced as the life returning to normalcy in some areas of Sindh.

The Security Division had started a special shuttle bus service for flood victims on behalf of Sindh Police to transport them to their native areas, said a news release on Tuesday.

In the first phase, three buses of the Special Security Unit (SSU) boarding more than 100 families were dispatched to the districts of Mehar and Shahdadkot.

Ration and cash were distributed among the victims by SSU and a private welfare organization JDC, respectively, so that the victims do not face any problem after returning home.

On the occasion, DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said the services of the Sindh Police were unforgettable in this difficult time.

Sindh Police would continue its services till the complete rehabilitation of the victim, he added.

