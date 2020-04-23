UrduPoint.com
100 Food Packages Distributes Among Aged People

Thu 23rd April 2020

100 food packages distributes among aged people

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Thursday distributed 100 food packages among aged people of the Sukkur district.

Ms Keenjhar Nazir, a project manager, said that her organization had also distributed 2,000 surgical masks among older people of different areas of Shikarpur and Jaccababad districts and 200 ration packages to the daily wagers in Sukkur.

She said that the IGHDS has distributed 100 food packages among the families of virus affected people in the district.

