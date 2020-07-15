UrduPoint.com
100 Foot Wide Breach In Baighari Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:41 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A 100-foot-wide breach in the Baighari Canal played havoc in surrounding villages of Jacobabad.

The 100-foot breach occurred in the Baighari canal in village Ghous Bakhash Khoso in Jacobabad and flooded as many as 10 villages including Ghihalpur, Ghous Bux Khoso, Ameer Jan Pathan, Agha Khan Pathan and others at the late night of Tuesday.

The sudden surge of water damaged and destroyed the mud houses and inundated hundreds of acres of paddy crop. The villagers who were displaced suffered losses in the field and held the negligent irrigation department responsible for the destruction.

