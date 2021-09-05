100% funds released for 176 uplift schemes: commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has released 100% funds amounting to Rs 6.77 billion for 176 ongoing schemes of various departments under the annual development programme in the four districts of Sargodha division.

This was stated at a review meeting, chaired by Commissioner Dr Farah Masood, on the pace of work on development schemes, here on Sunday.

The meeting was informed that funds of Rs 865 million for 36 ongoing schemes of various departments in Bhakkar district, Rs 647 million for 30 ongoing schemes of Khushab, Rs 2.74 billion for 36 ongoing schemes in Mianwali and Rs 2.

49 billion funds have been released for 74 ongoing schemes in Sargodha district.

The meeting was informed that during the current financial year, work on various projects with an estimated cost of Rs 9.62 billion ongoing schemes and new 946 schemes was underway.

The meeting was attended by Director Development Shakeel Noman, Superintending Engineer (SE) Highways Shafqat Hussain Bukhari, SE Building Ghulam Abbas Work besides Axen and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid of Local Government and Public Health Engineering.