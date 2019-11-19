UrduPoint.com
100 GB Police Constables To Get Training From Nov 20

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:58 PM

100 GB police constables to get training from Nov 20

As many as 100 senior police personnel will undertake lower school training course from November 20 here in Skawar police centre

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 100 senior police personnel will undertake lower school training course from November 20 here in Skawar police centre.

According to notification issued by office of Inspector General GB, the whole process would be completed in transparent manner and selection would be made on merit in line with their seniority.

It has also directed those applicants who aged above 40 years to submit an affidavit that they would not seek promotion on the basis of course.

The total participants will include 26 personnel from Gilgit, 11 from Ghizer, four from Nagar, 18 from Diamer, seven from Astore, 12 from Skardu, nine from Ghanjay, four from Shigar and four from Kurmang.

The training course will be conducted at Sakwar police training center from Nov 20.

