100 girls' schools to be rehabilitated in Kurram, Orakzai districts: Minister Shahram Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Tarakai the Government would rehabilitate 100 girls' schools by providing missing facilities and impart training to teachers in Kuram and Orakzai districts as part of plan to uplift education sector in merged districts of the province.

Talking in a meeting with a delegation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the KP education ministers said that the project was being implemented in collaboration with the Canadian government and the UNDP.

Since education played a key role in socio-economic development of society, the KP government was pursuing a multi-pronged strategy for development of the education sector in merged districts of the province.

He said that all stakeholders would be taken on board for betterment of the education sector of the province including the merged districts.

Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam, Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Abrahim, Chief Planning Officer Hishmat Khan and officials of education department was also present in the meeting.

He said the provincial education minister said that digital-based reforms were being introduced in the education sector and students were being equipped with IT education in line with market's requirements.

He directed higher education officials to pay more attention to areas with high education ratio and monitoring systems should be further strengthened.

He asked officials concerned of the education department to prepare a plan for availability of furniture for classrooms besides reviewing the design plan for construction of new schools. He said a report should be submitted in this regard.

Sharam Tarakai said seating capacity should be enhanced in schools to accommodate maximum students.