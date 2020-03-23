UrduPoint.com
100 Held On The Violation Of COVID-19 Measures

100 held on the violation of COVID-19 measures

Police have arrested 100 persons on violating orders for closure of shops and marriage halls in wake of pandemic Coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 100 persons on violating orders for closure of shops and marriage halls in wake of pandemic Coronavirus.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi, Rata Amral, Pirwadhi, Waris Khan, Bani, New Town and Sadiqabad police arrested 66 shopkeepers for opening shops while Westridge police, Naseerabad, Civil Line, Morgah and Saddar Wah Police arrested 23 shopkeepers on violating orders for closure of shops.

Similarly, Saddar Division, Saddar Barooni police, Mandra, Gujar Khan police arrested 11 shopkeepers for carrying business activities and on the violation of marriage hall.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would take action against the violators and advised the people to take preemptive measures to fight against Coronovirus.

