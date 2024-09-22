100 ICT Rural Schools Being Solarized
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has commenced work on solarizing 100 rural ICT schools, providing a reliable and sustainable power backup for quality education.
According to the Education Ministry, this initiative ensures uninterrupted learning experiences and supports modern education ecosystems.
Sharing the key highlights, the ministry said that 100 rural ICT schools to be solar-powered. Reliable renewable energy for schools and labs will be provided. It is stated that project cost recovery is expected within 20 months.
The ministry is committed in enhancing educational outcomes through technology integration, it added. This sustainable energy solution reduces carbon footprint, minimizes power outages, fosters digital literacy, and supports Pakistan's vision for a technologically advanced education system.
"By harnessing solar energy, we're empowering future generations with access to quality education, bridging the digital divide, and contributing to a greener tomorrow" it added.
