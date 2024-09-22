Open Menu

100 ICT Rural Schools Being Solarized

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 08:00 PM

100 ICT rural schools being solarized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has commenced work on solarizing 100 rural ICT schools, providing a reliable and sustainable power backup for quality education.

According to the Education Ministry, this initiative ensures uninterrupted learning experiences and supports modern education ecosystems.

Sharing the key highlights, the ministry said that 100 rural ICT schools to be solar-powered. Reliable renewable energy for schools and labs will be provided. It is stated that project cost recovery is expected within 20 months.

The ministry is committed in enhancing educational outcomes through technology integration, it added. This sustainable energy solution reduces carbon footprint, minimizes power outages, fosters digital literacy, and supports Pakistan's vision for a technologically advanced education system.

"By harnessing solar energy, we're empowering future generations with access to quality education, bridging the digital divide, and contributing to a greener tomorrow" it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

11 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan