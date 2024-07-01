Open Menu

100 Jail Wardens Passed Out At Prison Staff Academy Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

100 Jail Wardens passed out at Prison Staff Academy Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Prison Staff Academy in Haripur hosted passing-out ceremony to commemorate the graduation of 100 jail wardens, marking the successful completion of the 5th basic course on Monday.

The ceremony, was graced by Additional Inspector General of Jail Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hamed ur Rahman and Deputy Inspector General of Jails Hazara Division Muhammad Naeem Khan, alongside Deputy Commandant Academy Usman Javaid and other notable officers from the Prison Department.

Special guest AIG Hamed ur Rahman encouraged the graduating warders to assume greater responsibilities, apply their training effectively in their roles, and uphold the professionalism of jail police personnel.

He said that the Prison Staff Academy reaffirmed its commitment to continuous improvement, showcasing the skills of its graduates in drills, martial arts, PT exercises, and self-defense demonstrations during the event.

Earlier, Commandant of the Prison Staff Academy Amin Shoaib, while addressing the ceremony emphasized the essential requirements and future challenges of the course. He said that today hundred warders who successfully completed the course were honored with certificates and will perform their duties .

Following the ceremony, a meeting under the chairmanship of Additional IG Hamed ur Rahman was convened to discuss the Prison Staff Academy's future trajectory. Commandant Academy Amin Shoaib provided a detailed briefing on pertinent issues and requirements. The AIG reassured attendees of addressing these concerns and enhancing the academy further.

